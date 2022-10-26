Bhai Dooj 2022: Salman Khan Wishes Fans With A Shirtless Pic

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan has treated his Insta family to a shirtless picture of him on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. He shared a monochrome image in which he can be seen looking away from the camera showing off his chiselled abs. Along with the image, he wrote, "Happy Bhai dooj." The actor, who is popularly called Bhaijaan, seems to refer to the same with his wish on occasion. Soon after the actor shared the post, his industry friends, including bodyguard Shera, Ayush Mehra, Siddharth Nigam and others, flooded the comment section with fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who recovered from Dengue, attended his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday bash on October 25. Aayush is Salman's sister Arpita Khan's husband. The guest list included Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Palak Tiwari and others. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has several films in his kitty - Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release next year on Diwali. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Venkateshwar Daggubati. It is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid next year. He also has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and announced the second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Last he was seen in an extended cameo in GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev.

Currently, the superstar is hosting the 16th season of his popular reality-based show Bigg Boss.