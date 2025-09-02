Bhagyashree Recalls How Salman Khan Was The Only "Family" At Her Wedding With Himalaya Dasani: "I Did Not Expect That Of Him"

Bhagyashree, who shot to fame with her debut in Maine Pyar Kiya, has recently opened up about her special bond with co-star Salman Khan. The actress revealed that when she tied the knot with Himalaya Dasani, it was Salman who stood by her side through the emotional moment.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Beauty By BiE, Bhagyashree shared that Salman's support came at a time when her family had distanced themselves from her decision.

"When I decided to get married, there was no one from my side, and Salman was there throughout and he was the last person to leave. That was very sweet, I did not expect that of him. I would say he was a very naughty boy, but he was very lovable," she recalled.

The actress also remembered the protective side of Salman from their days on the Maine Pyar Kiya set.

"For me, Salman would be someone who always had my back. He was very protective. The kind of stardom that Salman has seen, I doubt any of the younger stars of today will be able to experience that kind of stardom, that kind of euphoria, which I think was similar to what it was like for Rajesh Khanna," Bhagyashree said.

Background

Bhagyashree's decision to marry Himalaya Dasani had faced strong objections from her parents, leading the couple to elope. Their wedding turned into an intimate affair, but Salman's presence became a reassuring support for her. Soon after, Bhagyashree stepped away from stardom to focus on her married life. The couple went on to have two children, Abhimanyu and Avantika, both of whom are now pursuing careers in films.

The actress is set to make a comeback with Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, featuring a star ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan. The film is slated for release on May 1, 2026.

