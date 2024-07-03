Trending: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon All Set To Reunite In Crime Thriller RIP

File photo. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, known to be the best of friends, are collaborating on a new project. The two actors, who previously worked together on Good Will Hunting and Air, will next star in RIP, a new Netflix thriller from writer and director Joe Carnahan, reports Variety. Plot details and the release date are currently under wraps. The film will be produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in 2022.

Artists Equity's other projects include Cillian Murphy's film Small Things Like These, a sequel to ‘The Accountant', and the Jennifer Lopez-led films Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

According to Variety, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been longtime collaborators, first teaming up for 1997's Good Will Hunting, which earned them both Oscars for Best Original Screenplay.

They starred together in Ridley Scott's 2021 historical drama The Last Duel alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver. Their last project was 2023's sports drama Air, which Ben Affleck also directed.

Matt Damon was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls. He is next set to star alongside Affleck's brother Casey in the comedy heist film The Instigators.

Ben Affleck recently reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 2023's The Flash and appeared in his wife Jennifer Lopez's film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

