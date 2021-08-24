Beyonce, Breakfast At Tiffany's And Beyond: Twitter On The 128-Carat Diamond She Wore

Beyonce showcasing the iconic Tiffany piece. (Image courtesy: beyonce)

Beyonce and Jay-Z are the faces of the new Tiffany & Co campaign and the Internet is delighted for more reasons than one. To begin with, Beyonce is the fourth person in the world to wear the iconic 128-carat Tiffany diamond. Secondly, she is the first woman of colour to wear the timeless piece by the heritage jewelry brand and that in itself is historic. While the campaign is yet to be launched, the pictures are already creating a storm on the Internet. Not to mention that this is the first time that the star couple has starred in a campaign together. What's even more special is the large turquoise artwork that they posed in front of - the Jean-Michel Basquiat painting - a 1982 work from a private collection, which has never been seen before in public. So, thank you for that Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Twitter's collective memory was quick to make mental notes of the amalgamation of all the historic firsts and the stunning images. Here's what Twitter users thought of Tiffany & Co campaign 'About Love,' featuring Beyonce and Jay-Z.

First see the pictures from the About Love campaign :

"The priceless Tiffany diamond has only been worn by 3 women since its discovery. Today, Beyonce becomes the 1st black woman and 4th person to wear the legendary stone," wrote a Twitter user.

The priceless Tiffany Diamond has only been worn by 3 women since its discovery in 1877.



Today, Beyoncé becomes the 1st Black woman and 4th person to wear the legendary stone. #Tiffany#TiffanyAndCo#BlackLove#BlackShinesBrightest#beyhive#Beyoncepic.twitter.com/RWyYi7EfFH — (@jayhungman) August 23, 2021

"Art denied to the public brought to us by two black artists," read an excerpt from this tweet.

The iconic 128-carat Tiffany diamond, which the company acquired in 1878, was famously worn by Audrey Hepburn in the photoshoots for her film Breakfast at Tiffany's and this Twitter user knew that. "Beyonce you better give us Audrey Hepburn Breakfast At Tiffany's vibes. #AboutLove," wrote this fan.

Lady Gaga wore the piece to the 2019 Academy Awards.

The campaign 'About Love' will launch September 2 and it will have an accompanying film with Beyonce singing Moon River from Breakfast At Tiffany's. The film will launch on September 15.