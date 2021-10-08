'Better Luck Next Time Brian': Anil Kapoor On Family Guy Is As Jhakaas As In Real Life

That's Anil Kapoor from an episode of Family Guy (courtesy anilskapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a snippet from the show 'Family Guy'

Anil Kapoor featured in an episode in 2016

It marked Anil Kapoor's dubbing cameo on the show

Anil Kapoor summed up his TGIF mood with a tweet about Family Guy and it's hilarious. The 64-year-old actor, who featured on an episode of the American sitcom in 2016, sliced out a portion from the episode and shared it on Twitter. Anil Kapoor kept his tweet short and crisp, telling Family Guy's Brian Griffin, an animated Labrador: "Better luck next time." Those who may have missed the episode from 2016, here's some context. Brian participated on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati in the episode named Road To India. An animated version of Anil Kapoor hosted the show, asking Brian a question about Indian cricketers.

After things didn't go as anticipated, Brian lost the round and the prize money, which he was trying to win for his ladylove Padma:

Better Luck Next Time Brian 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OgEu9lMnsL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 8, 2021

Anil Kapoor's Family Guy character was actually a spoof of his role in the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire: "I don't think India is ready for an adult animated series. I did the cameo because they wanted to spoof my character from Slumdog Millionaire. As of now, there are no plans of getting Family Guy back home," Anil Kapoor had told NDTV in 2016.

Anil Kapoor, who flew to Los Angeles for dubbing for his Family Guy episode, had shared multiple posts about being "super excited" to be on the show:

Stepping into the world of Family Guy #SuperExcited to be a part of the lovably crazy Griffin family @FamilyGuyonFOXpic.twitter.com/vH0qOaLmlq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 27, 2015

Ahead of his Family Guy stint, Anil Kapoor featured as a show regular on the series 24, both in Hollywood, and back home in India. Anil Kapoor also featured on the British show Oasis, in the pilot episode.