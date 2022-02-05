'Best Boyfriend Ever': Ranbir Kapoor's Namaste Pose Prompted This Reaction From Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Ranbir gave a shout out to Alia after the trailer's release

Ranbir copied Alia's back namaste pose

Alia awaits the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ranbir Kapoor is the "best boyfriend ever," per actress Alia Bhatt. After the release of Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer on Friday, Ranbir Kapoor was pictured in Mumbai, where he was asked by the paparazzi how he liked the trailer of girlfriend Alia Bhatt's new film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Responding to which, he raised his arms over his head to form a backwards namaste pose. A few hours later, Alia Bhatt posted a collage of her and Ranbir Kapoor doing the same pose on her Instagram story and she rote: "Best boyfriend ever."

See Alia Bhatt's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Here's a video of Ranbir Kapoor dong the pose:

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave shout out to Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. "OMG! Can't wait to watch," wrote Riddhima. Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Uff! Outstanding."

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Ranbir Kapoor frequently features on Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile.

"When you miss him so you steal his belongings (and make sure you take many selfies)," wrote Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is producing. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, with Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.