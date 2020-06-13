Bend It Like Taapsee Pannu: Her Saturday Morning Looks Like This

Taapsee with her sister Shagun (courtesy taapsee)

Actress Taapsee Pannu's morning routine on a Saturday is kind of making us look bad. The Saand Ki Aankh actress Instagrammed a glimpse of how she kick-started her weekend with an intense dose of yoga and described the scene as "Pannu mornings." Joining Taapsee on her morning ritual was her sister Shagun Pannu, who is a wedding styler. In the photo, Taapsee and Shagun can be seen doing coordinated yoga and the smiles of their faces are proof of what practising yoga can do to your mood. "Home is where the heart is," Taapsee captioned her post, which is also her version of "Rise and shine."

Here's Taapsee and Shagun setting major sibling and yoga goals here:

Taapsee and Shagun often feature in adorable posts on Instagram. Last month, the actress trended for her rakhi post, in which she wrote about getting her sister and cousin to tie her rakhis: "The day I forced these two to tie rakhi to me because after all, raksha toh main bhi kar rahi hu na. The perks of being the eldest sibling are, you have the minions to get you the remote, water and also to crush and cuddle," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Taapsee was hailed on Twitter for sharing a powerful poem highlighting the struggles of migrant workers amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India. #Pravaasi#CovidIndiapic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

Taapsee Pannu is best known for films such as Baby, Pink, Naam Shabana, Mulk, Game Over, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed movie Thappad, in which she headlined the cast of the movie. Taapsee has an impressive line-up of films ahead with Haseen Dilruba, Shabaash Mithu and Loop Lapeta on her list.