In France, Bella Hadid Enjoys Some Off-Time In Backless Swimsuit

Bella Hadid turned up the heat during her visit to France. The model, who served up some glamorous looks at the Cannes Film Festival recently, gave some serious beachwear style goals to her followers as well.

Bella Hadid soaked in the sun on a yacht in a daring white one-piece. The backless and sideless monokini was tied together with just three strings. Hadid completed her vacation look with hoop earrings, a bandana and sunglasses.

The model later turned heads at Cannes in a custom Prada gown. She also donned a safari-inspired '90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier dress, an icy blue gown from the Louis Vuitton Spring 2003 collection by Marc Jacobs and a Chantal Thomas' 1988 two-piece, as per Harper's Bazaar.

The most talked-about outfit was a white lace Schiaparelli Haute Couture look, which took inspiration from an iconic dress worn by Jane Birkin in 1969 at Cannes.

The outfit had a plunging neckline and a keyhole cutout that dipped below the navel. Just like the original, Hadid added a black brooch on the dress. The new gown also featured a sculpting corset and lace-up back. The design was the result of 22,160 hours of embroidery work by 130 artisans.

“@BellaHadid wears a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress designed by @DanielRoseberry and requiring 22,160 hours of embroidery work and the expertise of 130 artisans, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. An ivory gown entirely crafted in trompe l'œil lace embroidery made of cords and anchor threads with a dramatic plunging neckline and tiered mermaid train,” Schiaparelli shared in a post.

Bella Hadid was later spotted in Saint-Tropez with her brother Anwar. The 29-year-old kept things casual with a near-sheer, black maxi dress from Massimo Dutti, Vogue reported. Bella Hadid opted for black thong sandals, a Chanel Gripoix cross pendant necklace, a Chelsea Girl purple-stoned ring, sunglasses, an ear cuff, rings, gold bangles and layers of thin gold chains. Anwar Hadid wore extra-long cargo shorts, a black scoopneck vest, a distressed grey cap and black sneakers.

Bella Hadid was also seen doing yoga in a metallic bikini on a yacht and posing in a striped Prada maillot during her time in France.