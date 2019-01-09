Believe It Or Not, Kartik Aaryan Got His Debut Film Audition With This Pic

What a throwback, Kartik Aaryan! (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Folks, we found throwback gold on Kartik Aaryan's Instagram and are willing to share it with you! The 28-year-old took a trip down the memory lane and fished out an old photo of himself from what appears to be sometime in 2010-2011. Sharing the priceless click with his Instafam, he revealed the story behind the click and said this photo scored him an audition for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, his Bollywood debut, which released in 2011."When the hair wasn't up. The photo that got me my debut film's audition. Maine Pyar Kiya look to Pyaar Ka Punchnama," read Kartik Aaryan's caption.

Kartik Aaryan's throwback photo on Instagram is making his Instafam ROFL indeed, which includes his colleagues. Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "Achha, tu black and white era ka hai? Pata tha mujhe!" to which the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor responded saying he went to watch Dabangg right after getting this photo clicked. In the comment's section, his Luka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon noted: "But your fave expression hasn't changed. Fallen down laughing."

Shared on Wednesday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan's photo garnered almost 5 lakh 'likes' in an hour and the number continues to increase by the minute.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama turned out to be a sleeper hit when it released in 2011 and Kartik Aryan's 12-minute monologue went crazy viral. Kartik Aaryan is best known for his Pyaar Ka Punchnama series of films - Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 released in 2015 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit screens in 2018, which was a massive blockbuster.

Next up, Kartik Aaryan has Luka Chuppi in the pipeline, in which he co-stars with Kriti Sanon. Luka Chuppi is expected to hit screens this year.