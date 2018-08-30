Behind Anushka Sharma's Look As Sui Dhaaga's Mamta - Just Took 20 Minutes, She Says

Anushka Sharma in a still from the BTS video (courtesy YouTube)

Anushka Sharma, who plays a simple village woman named Mamta in Sui Dhaaga, sports a no-make-up look in the movie, which is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films. In a behind-the-scenes video released by the film's team on Thursday, Anushka recently shared the details of what went into getting the look for Mamta right. While prepping for her look in the film, what she needed was a touch of sindoor, little styling of the hair, few accessories and just 20 minutes, following which she used to be ready for her shot. The actress tweeted the video on Thursday and wrote: "The best part of playing Mamta? I was ready in 20 minutes flat! Watch what went into getting Mamta's look right."

In the video, Anushka says while the director and the producer were not convinced if Anushka would be able to pass off as the hardworking wife of an aspiring darji: "Manish and Sharad were not sure how I would be convincing to look like Mamta. Adi (Aditya Chopra) also was like I don't know if you're going to look like you belong to that world but I never had a doubt, for a second. I never thought I couldn't look the part." Varun Dhawan plays Mauji - an aspiring tailor and Anushka's husband - in the film.

"This was the easiest getting ready process for me. The sindoor, the nose-pin, the bangles, the black thread that I wear around my neck, these things became like everyday accessories for me and that's what makes me look different than how I look normally," Anushka added.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, here's how Varun Dhawan transformed into Mauji for Sui Dhaaga:

Sui Dhaaga is the inspiring tale of Mamta and Mauji, whose struggle to establish their homegrown label forms the epicentre of the story. Sui Dhaaga, which promotes rural entrepreneurship and the 'Made In India' concept, is all set to hit screens on September 28.