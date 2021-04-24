'Behaving Like I Work For An Intelligence Agency': Masaba Gupta's Work From Home Scene Looks Like This. Pic Inside

Masaba Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: masabagupta)

With the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, many of us are back to working from home. While some of us believe in working in our pyjamas, often even sitting in our beds, there are several others who have a designated workspace even at home. And it looks like designer Masaba Gupta is a stickler for having a separate space for work. We saw proof of this on her Instagram Stories recently. Admitting that she may have gone a tad bit overboard, Masaba shared a picture of her work-from-home setup. Her work station contains four devices, including tablets and laptops. Along with the photo, Masaba left a hilarious note that read, "Work from home but behaving like I work for an intelligence agency."

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Well, we have no doubt that Masaba Gupta needs this elaborate workspace given that she is juggling many hats. The designer who is also a model and an actress, however, does not forget to take some to relax amid her busy schedule. Recently, the 31-year-old shared two throwback snaps of her enjoying the joys of nature. We can also spot an adorable dog giving her company. The note read, "Looking back at these photos on #worldearthday - and I can't think of one thing spending some time in nature can't fix. Mother Earth is the best cure & our only home. One we must protect, nurture and allow to heal. And she needs to heal now more than ever."

Her fans, also, recently got to see Masaba's glamorous side. In a photo, she showed off her well-tamed curly hair and some bright blue eye makeup. Is there really anything that the entrepreneur can't do?

Masaba, the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, made her acting debut with Netflix original 'Masaba Masaba'. She will also be seen in the second season of the series.