'Caption This,' Wrote Rhea Kapoor, So Bestie Masaba Gupta Did

Masaba Gupta hates COVID as she is now unable to meet her bestie, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor. And the designer shared her feelings with the world via Instagram Stories. Along with a snap, Masaba wrote, "Must be about some fried food only." In the picture, Rhea and Masaba, dressed in white, seem to be having a good laugh about something. She followed it with laughing and heart emojis and said "miss you." This confession came moments after Rhea shared the same picture on her Insta page asking people to caption it.

Here is what Rhea posted:

Many of Rhea's fans and followers reacted to the post. Close friend, chef Pooja Dhingra left a heart emoji, and actress Jacqueline Fernandez called it a "major missing."

Both Masaba and Rhea share several common interests such as food and fashion. Rhea has her own series known as "Rheamade" on Instagram which is dedicated to her love for cooking different recipes. On the other hand, Masaba keeps her fans posted with healthy and simple DIV recipes.

Rhea and Masaba, last month, spent a relaxed weekend in Alibaug with friends.

Masaba, who is currently dating actor Satyadeep Misra, will be next seen in the second season of the Netflix show Masaba Masaba alongside his mother, actress Neena Gupta. The series is loosely based on her life. In the first season, Satyadeep played the role of her husband.

Rhea's last venture was Veere Di Wedding, featuring her sister Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar among others.