Becoming Shamshera: How Ranbir Kapoor Prepped For His 'Toughest' Role

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: yrf)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to star inShamshera, opened up about how he prepped for the role physically. In a video shared on YRF's Instagram page, Ranbir Kapoor said, "This film, physically was, by far, the toughest film for me because I am a very thin guy. That is my general built. So to lose weight is very easy for me but to put on muscle in harder for me." The actor, who extensively worked out in order to prep for the role, added, "Very complicated this was, this body building business. It's something that always confuses me but I guess it is an occupational hazard. It comes with the kind of parts you do and the profession."

Meanwhile, the film's director Karan Malhotra said this about Ranbir Kapoor's body transformation required for the film: "The intention was never for his physique to be a distraction but an asset to his characters. And I can say this very confidently that Ranbir worked hard on making his mental and physical presence felt in both the characters which are why he looks stunning in every frame of Shamshera and owns it with great strength."

Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer Kunal Gir also revealed how the actor achieved the six pack abs look. "The target was to make RK look athletic, not too bulky as his character was like Robin Hood. We had to keep the rustic, raw appeal that came along with that character. Hence, he is athletic and strong looking. Ranbir had five meals a day. He was on a high protein and low carb diet and went through rigorous training five days a week! He had a cheat meal only once a week. We trained 5 days a week, each session was an hour-long followed by a quick 5 min high-intensity cardio session we called 'truck'. It's where the treadmill was turned off and RK was to hold the handles of the machine and drive the belt with his legs. The shooting was mostly outdoors and RK had to deal with a lot of heat and dust. So, we worked on some breathing exercises that helped him stay calm and endure long and strenuous shooting conditions," stated news agency PTI.

Check out the video here:

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of a warrior tribe led by Ranbir Kapoor's character(s) standing up against the ruthless general portrayed by Sanjay. The film will be out in theatres on July 22. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films.

(With inputs from PTI)