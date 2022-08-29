Becoming Jhulan Goswami: Anushka Sharma's Prep Session For Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, on Monday evening, shared a video from the prep session of her forthcoming project Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The video features a montage of the actress practicing in a cricket field. The video also has some BTS moments of Anushka Sharma dressed as Jhulan Goswami. Sharing the video, she wrote: "Here's a glimpse into the Chakda Xpress journey with our earnest director Prosit Roy." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #ChakdaXpress, #ComingSoon, #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix and #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix. Jhulan Goswami too shared the video and she wrote: "Striking the perfect balance between facts and fiction is a difficult feat but Prositroy makes it look like a walk in the stadium. Catch Anushka Sharma's Netflix debut in Chakda Xpress. Coming soon."

See Anushka Sharma's post here:

Over the weekend, the actress shared these pictures of herself from the prep session and she wrote: "Don't be fooled by that smile."

The actress wrapped the first schedule of the film in July this year. "Schedule one done. More to follow. Chakda Xpress," she wrote.

Chakda Xpress is Anushka Sharma's first project after the birth of daughter Vamika, who she welcomed in 2021. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.