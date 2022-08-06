Anushka Sharma's Workout Selfie For A Weekend Inspiration

Anushka Sharma shared this pic. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma gave her fans a glimpse of her weekend workout by sharing a picture straight from the gym. The actress, training for her forthcoming film Chakda Xpress, shared a mirror selfie, on Instagram Story, in yoga pants and a crop top. The picture seems to be taken right after her workout session. With the image, she wrote, "Mehnat karri aur show off nahin kiya toh kya mehnat karri (If you've worked hard and didn't show then what have you worked hard for.)" Along with it, she added the hand over mouth emoticon.

Take a look at Anushka's post below:

The other day, the 34-year-old actress posted adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli. The couple seemed to have posed for a photo session in a green room. They both wore blue jackets and jeans. In the captioin, the actress wrote: "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy."

Anushka and Virat were recently on a holiday in London and Paris with their daughter Vamika. The Zero actress only posed glimpses of her trip without any pictures of Virat or Vamika. She shared a picture of herself looking out of a window and wrote: "Mere saamne wali khidki mein...Paris musings."

In April, Anushka shared a video that showcased the preparation for her character, cricketer Jhulan Goswami. "That's how the last few days have been!" her caption read.

Chakda Xpress, being directed by Prosit Roy, is a biopic on the life of Jhulan Goswami, considered to be one of the greatest women fast bowlers of all time.