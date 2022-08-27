Anushka Sharma's Pic Amid Nature Attracts Arjun Kapoor's Attention, Says 'I Was Right In My Birthday Post'

Anushka Sharma shared this picture. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma, who is busy shooting and preparing for her next film Chakda Xpress, treated her Insta family to new pictures. In the first two images, Anushka can be seen in a white t-shirt and track pants resting on the grass, while in the last image, she is flashing her million-dollar smile, posing for the camera. Next to her, we can see a cricket ball. Sharing the images, she captioned it as: "Don't be fooled by that smile" referring to her intense training. However, what grabbed our attention was Arjun Kapoor's comment. Referring to his birthday post for Anushka in which he called her "India's nature girl" for clicking pictures amid nature, he commented, "See I was right in my bday post," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Here have a look at Anushka Sharma's post:

On Anushka Sharma's birthday, Arjun Kapoor dropped a photo collage of two pictures - one featuring Anushka and the other Arjun. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Mera nature yeh hai ki main India's very own nature girl Anushka Sharma ko ek natural sa wish karu on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude. (It is my nature to wish India's very own nature girl Anushka Sharma a natural wish on her birthday from among flowers, plants and trees). Have the best life, Anushka Sharma. There is no one like you."

Here have a look:

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma will is shooting for Prosit Roy's sports drama Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will release next year in February.