Bawaal Celeb Review: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Career Best Performances,' Says Arjun Kapoor

Ahead of the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film Bawaal on July 21, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The screening was attended by some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity. Now, many celebs have shared their reaction post the screening and have heaped praises onto the lead pair for their performances. The sweetest shout out however came from Janhvi Kapoor's brother Arjun Kapoor, who hailed the movie and noted that it is perhaps the Janhvi and Varun's career's best performance.

Sharing the film's poster on his Instagram feed, brother Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed this love story... it's a unique yet entertaining film_ it has heart soul and a whole lot of entertainment yet it makes you wonder about relationships and life that's how simple it is... Maahol toh Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have set with career-best performances!!! Deftly handled and nurtured by Nitesh Tiwari sir!! Kudos to Nadiadwala grandson @ashwinyiyertiwari and prime Video in. This one is memorable for all the right reasons."

Joining the bandwagon was also Karan Johar, who called Janhvi and Varun the heartbeat of Bawaal. “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream... directed with nuance-abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments... proud film for Sajid to back and for @Amazonprimevideoin to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoo… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtlwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson,” he wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan attended the screening of their movie Bawaal , held on Tuesday night in their festive finery. Here's how the lead pair looked:

Meanwhile, Bawaal is set to premiere at the iconic Salle Gustave-Eiffel Theatre in Paris. It will become the first Indian film to be screened at the prestigious venue. After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian spinoff of Citadel. He will share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Devara with Jr. NTR.