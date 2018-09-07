Batti Gul Meter Chalu Song Har Har Gange Is Shahid Kapoor's Battle Prep

Still from Har Har Gange (courtesy YouTube)

Har Har Gange, the third song from Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, released on Friday. Har Har Gange is Bollywood's version of a Ganga aarti, which highlights the intense mood of the song and the happenings in it. Earlier, the trailer of the film revealed how Shahid Kapoor fights for justice after his friend commits suicide as he failed to pay a huge sum of electricity bill. Har Har Gange details how the death of a close friend urged Shahid to pull up his socks and take the fight against the prevailing issue of power theft in Uttarakhand forward.

Shraddha Kapoor also makes brief appearances in Har Har Gange, in which the Ganga plays a significant role. The song also offers stunning glimpses of the Ganga aarti with Shahid taking dips in the holy water as prep for his battle against the system. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has been composed by Sachet-Parampara and credit for the lyrics goes to Siddharth-Garima. Watch Har Har Gange from Batti Gul Meter Chalu here:

Shahid and Shraddha have previously added songs like Hard Hard and Dekhte Dekhte to the Batti Gul Meter Chalu playlist. The film also stars actors like Yami Gautam (who plays a lawyer), Sudhir Pandey, Farida Jalal and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It marks Shahid and Shraddha's second film together - they previously co-starred in Haider.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is all set to hit screens on September 21.