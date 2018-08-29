Batti Gul Meter Chalu's Hard Hard: Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Song Is For The Party Animals Out There

Shahid Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the new song (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The song features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma Shahid shows off some uber cool dance moves in the video Batti Gul Meter Chalu will release on September 21

All the party peeps, put on your dancing shoes. The new song from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is for all the party animals out there. The makers have released the new song Hard Hard, which features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Divyendu Sharma, shaking a leg to the peppy number. Anu Malik has composed the track, which has been sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti. Shahid Kapoor steals the show with some uber cool dance moves in the party number and is undeniably the highlight of the video as well. Shraddha tries hard to match up to Shahid's energy and she does succeed we must say.

Here is the video of the new song from Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Earlier, the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu released two songs from the film - Gold Tamba and Dekhte Dekhte. Gold Tamba was also dance number while, Dekhte Dekhte was the reworked version of Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular Sufi track Sochta Hoon Ke.

In Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor fights against the issue of power thefts, after his friend commits suicide unable to pay the huge electricity bill levied on him. Speaking about the film, Shahid Kapoor in an earlier interview to IANS said: "It talks about the issue of electricity which is a fundamental human right in India. There are around 31 million homes in our country where there is no electricity. We all must have experienced that there is certain rise in the amount of bills after privatisation of electricity so, it's really a relevant issue."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Bhushan Kumar produces it. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Sameer Soni. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the theatres on September 21.