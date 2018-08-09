Batti Gul Meter Chalu New Poster: Shahid Kapoor Reminds Fans Of Trailer's Release Date

Highlights
- The trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be out on August 10
- The film features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam
- The film will open in theaters on September 21
Shahid Kapoor unveiled the first poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on Thursday along with a reminder that the film's trailer arrives tomorrow (August 10). The actor shared the poster across different social media platforms and wrote: "It's current, it's light, it's shocking! Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer will be out on Friday at 12:30 pm." The poster perfectly encapsulates the very essence of the film as it features a fused bulb in the foreground along with a tagline: "Fused bulb se kranti nahi lai sakti ." The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Shahid Kapoor) and his struggle against the power distribution companies over exorbitant electricity bills.
Take a look at the poster here:
Film's lead pair Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the film's final schedule in Mumbai last month. The film's shooting concluded with a dance sequence which was shot in Mehboob Studios.
#BattiGulMeterChalu shooting concludes... Final song filmed on Shahid and Shraddha at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai... Song also features Divyendu Sharma... Shree Narayan Singh directs the film. pic.twitter.com/4v7zCoDlA7— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018
Shahid and Shraddha even treated their fans to several pictures from the sets of the film. Remember their "tongue and cheek" picture that went viral ?
Batti Gul Meter Chalu's shooting was delayed due to a tussle between Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. After much ado, the film finally went on floors in February this year and it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama that deals with the problem of power shortage in India. The film also features Yami Gautam, who will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer in the film. The film has extensively been shot in Uttarakhand.
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on September 21.