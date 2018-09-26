Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Collection Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's Film Earns Close To Rs 30 Crore

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu has managed to collect Rs 29.33 crore in five days, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. On Day 5 (Tuesday), Batti Gul Meter Chalu raked in Rs 2.91 crore. "Batti Gul Meter Chalu Friday Rs 6.76 crore, Saturday Rs 7.96 crore, Sunday Rs 8.54 crore, Monday Rs 3.16 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.91 crore. Total Rs 29.33 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Over the weekend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu picked up pace but not by a remarkable margin. On Day 3 (Sunday), Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected close to Rs 9 crore while it scored over Rs 3 crore on Monday (Day 4).

According to Box Office India report, Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a "decent hold" on Tuesday. "Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a decent hold on Tuesday as collections hardly dipped from Monday and if the film can have a repeat on Wednesday then it may still have a chance for some sort box office run. Wednesday is a day which has seen drops even for the bigger films this year," the report stated.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which failed to make a mark at the box office. "Manto continued its poor run and will just about complete a week at the theatres. The lifetime business of the film will be Rs 3.50 crore (nett) and even that looks a best case scenario," the Box Office India report stated.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Shahid Kapoor has a sense of coming timing, Shraddha Kapoor is occasionally fetching and Divyendu Sharma is steady, but the film tries to pack in more than it can comfortably hold. The slippages stick out in spite of the fact that Batti Gul Meter Chalu makes the right noises for the most part. If only it took less time and fewer detours to get to the point, it might have dodged its frequent blackouts."

This Friday, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga is all set to hit the screens. The film showcases the journey of a tailor Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and his embroiderer wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma), who wish to start their own clothing business.