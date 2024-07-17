Bajrangi Bhaijaan Clocks 9: Salman Khan Films Shares Special BTS Moments

Image was posted on X. (Image courtesy: SKFilmsOfficial)

Bajrangi Bhaijaanhas completed 9 years of its release. To celebrate the day, Salman Khan Films has shared a special montage. From Salman Khan aka Bajrangi and Munni's (Harshaali Malhotra) banter to Kareena Kapoor's killer presence, the video is pure nostalgia. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and late actor Om Puri. Sharing the video of X (formerly Twitter), the production house wrote, “ As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut.”

As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut.????#9YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan@BeingSalmanKhan#KabirKhan#KareenaKapoorKhan… pic.twitter.com/XSPsUuG1rw — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) July 17, 2024

Director Kabir Khan has also shared a post on Instagram Stories to share “9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.” Sharing a poster of the film featuring Salman Khan and (Harshaali Malhotra, he wrote, “9 years of pure love.”

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's Pawan aka Bajrangi vows to protect Munni and reunite her with her family in Pakistan. The film was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Earlier, Salman Khan, at a media interaction, confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is on the cards. He said, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan shared a different update about the film. In an interview with India Today, he was asked to share the update on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. To this, the filmmaker said that the script and idea are not ready. "That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about," he was quoted as saying.



Aren't you excited about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?