Country Star Bailey Zimmerman Accused Of Destroying Hotel Room In Intoxicated State

Country singer Bailey Zimmerman is embroiled in a controversy after new details about an incident that took place in New Mexico emerged. On May 27, Zimmerman unexpectedly cancelled a scheduled performance at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque hours before he was scheduled to perform on stage. At the time, the singer told fans he was not feeling well.

Soon after the cancellation, speculation began that there might be more behind the decision. According to state authorities in New Mexico, Zimmerman was accused of damaging a hotel room and allegedly causing injuries to the members of his band under the influence of alcohol.

According to Fox News, details included in the affidavit supporting Bailey Zimmerman's arrest warrant offered a clearer picture of the events that allegedly took place before the charges were filed. The document states that Zimmerman spent his day golfing before returning to the resort.

Surveillance footage showed the singer and members of his band getting out of a van and gathering outside the hotel, where they were seen standing together and smoking cigarettes.

As per the affidavit, “They stood in a group smoking a shared cigarette and Mr Zimmerman was intentionally burning other members of the band with the cigarette. The band members did not appear to mind and were laughing.”

Bailey Zimmerman and the people travelling with him went to his hotel room before leaving for a scheduled soundcheck at the amphitheatre. The document claims that security staff at the resort believed Zimmerman was drinking alcohol and was upset with members of his band and management team.

The affidavit further alleged that the soundcheck became chaotic, as Zimmerman threw microphones and parts of the drum set and struggled to move steadily on stage. The band members tried several times to calm the situation, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the allegations, Zimmerman repeatedly left and returned to the stage, kicked drum equipment and later pushed one of the guitarists during the incident, before leaving the venue.

“Mr Zimmerman walked out to the white SUV that was waiting for him. He threw a water bottle behind him down the stairs. He drank from another bottle and then spit toward a Sandia security officer standing nearby. Mr Zimmerman complained about having a white SUV instead of a black SUV and initially refused to get in. He eventually entered the white SUV.”

After arriving at the hotel, Bailey Zimmerman moved towards the wrong entrance, lost a shoe and had difficulty walking. Later, the concert was canceled and Zimmerman told fans that he was not feeling well and was unable to perform.