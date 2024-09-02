<i>Gangs of Wasseypur</i> Makers Reunite After 12 Years For New Series <i>Badshah Of Begusarai</i>

Producer Sunil Bohra and writer Akhilesh Jaiswal, known for their work on Gangs of Wasseypur, have teamed up again for the upcoming web series Badshah of Begusarai. The new show will be set against the "raw and gritty landscape of Bihar", reported ANI. The gangster drama will follow the life of a strong, complex character who is described as the "Pablo Escobar of Bihar". Badshah of Begusarai is scheduled for production in early 2025.

"The excitement of returning to a world reminiscent of Gangs of Wasseypur is palpable, with a similar mix of thrill and anticipation driving this collaboration. The team aims to create a groundbreaking and unforgettable experience, capturing the essence of the criminal underworld with even greater intensity," Sunil Bohra told ANI.

Akhilesh Jaiswal echoed Bohra's sentiments and added, "I'm beyond excited to dive back into this familiar yet ever-evolving space. This project allows me to explore a world and a character that are both dark and deeply rooted, yet complex and unique. The layers of this story are rich with depth and intrigue, making this journey both challenging and exhilarating."

Badshah of Begusarai's announcement coincides with the theatrical re-release of Sunil and Akhilesh's previous collaboration, Gangs of Wasseypur. The two-part film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, returned to cinemas on August 30. The movie will run for a week, ending its theatrical run on September 5.

Gangs of Wasseypur plot focuses on the coal mining mafia. The movie features an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra.

Anurag Kashyap announced the re-release of Gangs of Wasseypur with an Instagram post. Sharing the official posters of the movies, the filmmaker wrote, "In three days the Gang will be back again .. GOW back in cinemas."

Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 originally released on June 22, 2012 and August 8, 2012, respectively.