In Pics: Badshah Visits New Parliament Building - 'Incredibly Grateful'

Badshah pictured at the New Parliament Building.

On Monday, Badshah visited the newly constructed Parliament House in New Delhi. With this, the singer-rapper became the first music personality to be specially invited by the Government Of India to visit the architectural masterpiece. During the visit, Badshah said, “I am incredibly grateful and honoured to have got a chance to visit the new Parliament building. It is a celebration of India's diverse cultural tapestry and heritage and also reflects the spirit of our people and our democracy. It is a sight to behold as it also showcases our country's artisans and brilliant craftsmanship. This is the New India! Jai Hind.”

Here is a picture of Badshah inside the new Parliament building:

During his visit, Badshah also enjoyed a detailed tour of the Sangeet Gallery which celebrates the dance, song, and musical traditions of India. Check out the pictures below:

Wait, there is more. In one of the frames, Badshah can be seen posing in front of a wall with the words "Satyamev Jayate" engraved on it.

Before Badshah, stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, Dolly Singh and Shenaaz Gill have also visited the new Parliament building.

In addition to his successful music career, Badshah has always inspired his fans by sharing his personal struggles. About two years ago, the star talked about being diagnosed with clinical depression on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape Of You. He said, "The priority of my life is mental health. Mental peace is a luxury for me, because of the pressure we feel everyday. I have been through the darkest of times. When it comes to my mental health, I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder. So, I know I do not want to go there (again). And, to avoid that, you have to be selfish in a good way."

Badshah continued, "You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure. We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it." Read all about it here.

On the work front, Badshah is all set for his expansive debut global tour across South East Asia, USA, Europe and Canada in support of his third studio album Ek Tha Raja, which has topped global charts on Spotify and Apple.