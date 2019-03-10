Badla Box Office Collection Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan And Taapsee Pannu's Film Is 'On Course To Be A Hit'

Badla Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Trade pundits expect Badla to cross Rs 23 crore in opening weekend Badla is the adaptation of Spanish film Contratiempo Badla's gross box office collection is over Rs 16 crore

Sujoy Ghosh's latest thriller Badla has rocked the box office with its superb growth. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh, has collected a little over Rs 16 crore in two days, of which Rs 13.59 crore in only India business. "Badla records superb growth on day 2... Metros/multiplexes are rocking... day 3 (Sunday) will score higher numbers... eyes Rs 23 cr plus opening weekend... On course to be a hit... Total (as of Saturday) is 13.59 crore (India business) and gross box office collection is Rs 16.03 crore." Badla is the adaptation of Spanish film Contratiempo.

Take a look at the latest box office report of Badla:

#Badla records superb growth on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes are rocking... Day 3 [Sun] will score higher numbers... Eyes Rs 23 cr [+/-] opening weekend ... On course to be a HIT... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 8.55 cr. Total: Rs 13.59 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 16.03 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2019

Badla opened to fabulous reviews on Friday along with Marvel's latest superhero film Captain Marvel. Marvel has a firm fan following in India and the importance of Captain Marvel in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame ensured a bumper opening for the film here. Captain Marvel opening day collection (gross) was Rs 15.18 crore. However, Badla's box office game is not over yet as the film continues to grow.

#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri Rs 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: Rs 15.18 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Badla wrote: "Badla is a crime thriller that lifts itself out of the limitations of the form by spotlighting questions of guilt and retribution without diluting its edgy quality. The quality of the acting and the technical finesse on show... make Badla an unmissable film."

Badla is produced by Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith.