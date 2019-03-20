Badla Box Office Collection Day 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Remains The First Choice Of Moviegoers

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Badla. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has not only emerged as a hit at the box office, it "remains the first choice of moviegoers," reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The thriller, which opened in screens over two weeks ago, has managed to collect Rs 73.59 crore within 12 days of its release. According to Taran Adarsh's latest tweet, the film showed "fantastic hold" on Tuesday as it garnered over Rs 2.60 crore. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is on the verge of becoming a "superhit."

Sharing the film's box office report on Thursday, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Badla remains the first choice of moviegoers... Shows fantastic hold on (second)Tuesday. On course to be a super hit (Week 2) Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: Rs 62.37 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 73.59 cr."

#Badla remains the first choice of moviegoers... Shows fantastic hold on [second] Tue... On course to be a SUPER HIT... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: 62.37 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 73.59 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2019

The film has not only impressed the audiences but it also opened to great reviews from film critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film three stars out of five in his review for NDTV. He wrote: "In a role that is right up his alley, Amitabh Bachchan is classy. Taapsee Pannu is right on the button as a cornered woman on the brink of a catastrophe, as is Amrita Singh as an aggrieved mother who has nothing to lose."

Badla is Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's second collaborative project after the 2016 courtroom drama Pink. Badla was produced under Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

