Badhaai Ho! Ayushmann Khurrana Has A New Name, Courtesy His Roles

Ayushmann Khurrana has a new name and the actor in an interview to news agency IANS said that it is because of the roles he has played on screen. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the actor told IANS that he is now called the "men's Grihshobha" for being part of films which depicted problems concerning men. "People have now started calling me men's Grihshobha (women's magazine) because I have been a part of films which depicted issues of men," IANS quoted the actor as saying. Ayushmann, who is awaiting the release of Badhaai Ho, added that his upcoming film is the "cleanest". "Badhaai Ho is the cleanest film of mine because it is neither based on sperm donation (Vicky Donor) nor based on erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)," the actor said.

Ayushmann Khurrana featured opposite Bhumi Pednekar in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Ayushmann played the protagonist in the film, which addressed the issue of 'gents' problem. In Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, Ayushmann played the role of a sperm donor.

Speaking about his upcoming film, Ayushmann Khurrana said that Badhaai Ho is a "fun and quirky family entertainer". "You don't have to tell your child what's happening in the film while watching it. It's a completely fun and quirky family entertainer," the actor added. Badhaai Ho is a story of a middle aged couple with a grown up son, who are about to become parents again. The film also features Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao.

In an earlier interview to news agency IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed why he wanted to be a part of Badhaai Ho. "As I go by my instinct, this was one of the stories that I wanted to be a part of because of the story. I felt the same during Dum Laga Ke Haisha when I took no time to agree to do the film. I think such a quirky subject and story-driven films are my zone," Ayushmann told IANS.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho will release on October 19.

