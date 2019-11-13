Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon To Co-Star With Akshay Kumar In The Film

Kriti Sanon with Akshay Kumar. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar are set to share screen space once again. Kriti will co-star with Akshay in the forthcoming film Bachchan Pandey, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it will be directed by Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji. The duo recently co-starred in Housefull 4. The film is slated to release on Christmas, next year. The makers of the film welcomed Kriti onboard and tweeted on Wednesday: "We're extremely happy and elated to announce that the charming Kriti Sanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever. Welcome back to the family with Bachchan Pandey."

Kriti announced her association with the project on Twitter and she wrote: "Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion! This Christmas is going to be a merry one! Can't wait to start Bachchan Pandey."

Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion!! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can't wait to start #BachchanPandey#SajidSir@akshaykumar@farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwalahttps://t.co/ZNfju63DMy — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 13, 2019

The makers of Bachchan Pandey shared Akshay's first look from the film on social media in July. Sharing his look from the film, Akshay wrote: "Coming on Christmas 2020. In and as Bachchan Pandey. In Sajid Nadiadwala's next, directed by Farhad Samji ."

Bachchan Pandey will be Akshay Kumar's tenth project with Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have earlier worked together in films such as Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Waqt Humara Hai and the Housefull series.

Akshay Kumar has a busy year ahead with back-to-back releases. The actor recently starred in Housefull 4. His forthcoming projects include Good News, Bell Bottom, Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. The actor recently featured in B Praak's music video titled 'Filhall,' opposite Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon.

