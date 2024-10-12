<i>Baby John</i> Teaser: Jackie Shroff In A Never-Seen-Before Avatar. Get Ready For Mayhem

The updates on Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Baby John have kept us on our toes. After unveiling the first look of Jackie Shroff, the makers have now dropped a teaser showcasing his character, Babbar Sher. The teaser opens with Jackie Shroff striding through a prison, where inmates cheer him on while brandishing marshals. He dramatically punches a mirror, causing shards to reflect his face, and promises a bloodier experience ahead. The teaser culminates in a shocking moment where Jackie strikes a man with an axe. He is later seen smoking a pipe. The caption read, "Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw. The evil of Baby John. #BabbarSher is coming for you."

On Friday, the makers dropped a poster featuring Jackie Shroff, who plays a key role in the film. The monochrome poster shows half of his face as he smokes a pipe. The caption read, "Glimpse from tomorrow."

Jackie Shroff also shared the poster with a caption hinting at something significant coming soon: "Something big is coming... Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal!"

Directed by Kalees, Baby John stars Keerthy Suresh in her Bollywood debut, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Rajpal Yadav in important roles. The film's technical team includes musician Thaman S, editor Ruben and cinematographer Kiran Koushik. This movie is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The plot centres on Baby John, an ex-cop who fakes his death to protect his daughter. However, his past catches up with him, leading to challenges that force him to confront old enemies to safeguard his child.

Produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions, the film is set to release on Christmas, December 25 this year.