<i>Baby John</i> Taster Cut To Be Shown With <i>Singham Again</i> And <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> In Theatres

The Baby John makers announced to reveal an exclusive Taster Cut of the film that will be attached with the big Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing in theatres on November 1. The makers shared an elaborate note, requesting fans not to indulge in piracy. The long note read, "As we prepare to unveil Baby John, we want to take a moment to express how much this project means to us. It's more than just a film; it's the culmination of our hard work, dedication, and passion. We've poured our hearts into creating a cinematic experience that we believe will resonate with audiences in both single screens and multiplexes alike. We're excited to announce that we will be releasing an exclusive Taster Cut of Baby John for the very first time which will be exclusively running in cinemas from 1st November and digitally worldwide from 4th November".

Requesting to respect the sanctity of their labour of love, the makers wrote in the note, "We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding the film and kindly request that audiences respect our hard work by refraining from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy." Take a look at the post here:

Slated for a Christmas release on December 25, Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Jawan director Atlee helmed the film. The plot of Baby John revolves around the life of Satya Verma aka Baby John, an ex-cop who fakes his death to go into hiding and raise his daughter in a safe environment. However, when Baby John's past arch-enemy Babbar Sher, played by Jackie Shroff, resurfaces, he has to protect his daughter.