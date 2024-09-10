Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: <i>Baby John</i> Team Varun Dhawan, Atlee Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

The entire nation is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. While some are performing puja at home, others are seeking blessings at pandals. On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. He was accompanied by Jawan director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani. ICYDK: Varun has collaborated with Atlee for his action-drama Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the project is bankrolled by Atlee, his wife Priya, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande.

A slew of pictures have surfaced online, featuring Baby John's cast and crew members at the temple. In the first couple of photos, Varun Dhawan and Atlee are seen arriving at the holy premises, surrounded by tight security. The actor was dressed in a casual ensemble comprising a pale blue shirt and denim jeans. The director resorted to wearing a white kurta and matching pyajamas. Another frame features Varun Dhawan and producer Murad Khetani holding a puja tray. Atlee could also be spotted in the background. Behind them was the giant Ganesh idol at Lal Baughcha Raja. Some of the snaps captured Varun folding his hands and flashing a smile at the camera.

Baby John's first poster was unveiled by the makers on February 7. It shows Varun Dhawan in an action-packed avatar. He rocks long hair with an intense expression on his face. The text in the poster read, “No beast is more savage than man when possessed with power answerable to his rage”. Along with the poster, the side note read, “Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild.” Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Mass messiah”. "Herooooo,” commented Remo D'Souza. Take a look:

Baby John also includes a cast of Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rajpal Yadav. The film will premiere on Christmas (December 25).