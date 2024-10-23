<i>Baby John</i>: Varun Dhawan's Action Thriller Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

Advertisement

Baby John: Varun Dhawan's Action Thriller Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

The teaser for Baby John will release in theaters along with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Varun Dhawan's upcoming mass action drama Baby John has been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The first look of this highly awaited film was unveiled on Dussehra, featuring Jackie Shroff as the "evil" Babbar Sher, which piqued everyone's interest. And now, as per a Pinkvilla report, the teaser for Baby John will release in theaters along with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which are co-inciding at the box office on November 1. 

The 2 minute-long teaser is expected to showcase Varun in intense action scenes, as per the theme of the movie, which is helmed by A Kaleeswaran and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. 

It was earlier reported that Salman Khan is set to appear in a cameo role in the movie, and Atlee will be directing the special sequence. 

Jackie Shroff's portrayal of the antagonist also adds to the anticipation around the film. With grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck, he looks fierce. Sharing this look from the film, Varun Dhawan had written, "Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming..."

Slated for a Christmas release on December 25, Baby John features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The plot of Baby John chronicles the life of Satya Verma aka Baby John, an ex-cop who fakes his death to go into hiding and raise his daughter in a safe environment. However, when Baby John's past arch-enemy Babbar Sher, played by Jackie Shroff, resurfaces, he has to protect his daughter. 
 

