<i>Baby John</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Varun Dhawan's Film Sees Dip

Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan, has experienced a dip at the box office on its second Thursday. The film, directed by Kalees, collected Rs 1 crore on Day 9, reported Sacnilk.

The movie has minted a total of Rs 36.40 crore at the domestic box office so far. Baby John witnessed "an overall 9.20 percent" Hindi occupancy on January 2, the report added.

Besides Varun Dhawan, Baby John features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in crucial roles. The film is produced by Atlee's wife Priya Atlee, alongside Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Apple Studios, Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and Vipin Agnihotri Films.

Baby John is the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay's 2016 action-entertainer Theri, which was directed by Atlee.

Keerthy Suresh, who made her Bollywood debut with Baby John, revealed that it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who recommended her name for the film. FYI: Samantha played Keerthy's role in Theri.

In an interaction with Galatta India, Keerthy said, “She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that's what Varun also told me. I can't be grateful enough for that. It's so sweet of her to say, 'Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.' Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a shoutout to her friend Keerthy Suresh after the makers unveiled Baby John's trailer. Speaking on the matter, Keerthy said, “I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, 'I wouldn't have shared this one with anyone else, but you.' It was so sweet and meant a lot to me.”

Do you know that Varun Dhawan himself performed most of the stunts shown in Baby John? The actor has revealed it himself in a conversation with News18. “The scale of action in this film is massive, and I've personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double,” confessed Varun. Read the full story here.