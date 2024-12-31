<i>Baby John</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: First Monday Result Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Varun Dhawan's Baby John has seen a dip in its box office numbers. The film, on day 6 (Monday), minted Rs 1.85 crore at the ticket window. The total domestic collection stands at Rs 30.50 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Baby John was released on Christmas Day (December 25). On its opening day, the Kalees directorial collected Rs 11.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also spoke about Baby John's “underwhelming” opening-day performance. He also highlighted that the film has faced tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Sharing a poster of Varun Dhawan's character in the film, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Baby John faced stiff competition from Pushpa 2 [in mass circuits] and Mufasa [in urban centres], which impacted its opening day biz... It's worth noting that Pushpa 2 continues to be a mighty opponent for *all* films. A midweek release coinciding with a major holiday typically ensures a strong opening day... However, Baby John must sustain its momentum till Sunday to achieve a respectable *extended* weekend total.”

#BabyJohn is underwhelming on Day 1, benefitting primary from the #Christmas holiday on Wednesday... The *pre-release* trends had projected an opening day in the ₹ 17 cr - ₹ 20 cr range, thanks to the festive boost, but as always, #Boxoffice remains highly unpredictable.… pic.twitter.com/e9vicPBvgH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2024

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Varun Dhawan opened up about his experience of working with Kalees in Baby John. The actor revealed that most of the stunts in the film were performed by him, not his body double.

“The scale of action in this film is massive, and I've personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double,” he was quoted as saying.

Varun Dhawan added that the action directors hanged him upside down for over six hours, proving his “endurance like never before".

Baby John is jointly backed by Atlee's A for Apple Studios, Cine1 Studios, Jio Studios and Vipin Agnihotri Films.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the film.