Baahubali: The Conclusion China Box Office Day 2 - Prabhas' Film Shows 'Minimal Growth'

Prabhas' Baahubali: The Conclusion arrived at the Chinese box office on Friday. The film opened 'very well' but on Day 2, the collections recorded weren't impressive. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that Baahubali: The Conclusion showed 'minimal growth on Day 2 in China,' with a collection of $ 2.94 million. The current total of the epic war drama now stands at $ 5.37 million (Rs 35.89 crore). Baahubali: The Conclusion opened across 18,000 screens and it debuted at the third position in China for Indian films. Before S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium have released in China.
- The current total of Baahubali 2 now stands at $ 5.37 million
- Baahubali 2 outperformed the lifetime business of Baahubali
- Avengers: Infinity War is 'expected to dominate' the Chinese market now
Mr Adarsh tweeted that Baahubali: The Conclusion only has one week time to impress the Chinese box office as Avengers: Infinity War is 'expected to dominate' the market soon.
#Baahubali2 sees minimal growth on Day 2 in CHINA... Has one week to score, since #AvengersInfinityWar [next week] is expected to dominate market share.
In China, Baahubali: The Conclusion failed to beat the opening day record set by Secret Superstar and Hindi Medium but outperformed the lifetime business of its prequel Baahubali: The Beginning in a day.
#Baahubali2 opens VERY WELL in CHINA... Debuts at No 3 position... Opening day numbers are lower than #SecretSuperstar and #HindiMedium, but higher than #BajrangiBhaijaan [all 2018 releases in China]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2018
Fri $ 2.43 mn [ 16.24 cr]
Shows: 51,494
Footfalls: 484,276
Baahubali: The Conclusion has a long way to prove at the Chinese box office. Like Taran Adarsh said, after Avengers: Infinity War's release, it might be difficult for Rajamouli's film to leave a mark.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, also starring Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj (Katappa), opened to full house in April last year. It shattered box office records day by day. The film redefined history by making over Rs 1,500 crore (still counting) at the box office.
Baahubali: The Conclusion, as the name suggests, is the concluding part of S S Rajamouli's two-part epic fantasy series. It is set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmathi. Prabhas plays Amarendra Baahubali while Rana Daggubati stars as the antagonist Bhallal Deva.