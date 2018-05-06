Baahubali: The Conclusion China Box Office Day 2 - Prabhas' Film Shows 'Minimal Growth'

#Baahubali2 sees minimal growth on Day 2 in CHINA... Has one week to score, since #AvengersInfinityWar [next week] is expected to dominate market share.

#Baahubali2 opens VERY WELL in CHINA... Debuts at No 3 position... Opening day numbers are lower than #SecretSuperstar and #HindiMedium, but higher than #BajrangiBhaijaan [all 2018 releases in China]...

Fri $ 2.43 mn [ 16.24 cr]

Shows: 51,494

Footfalls: 484,276