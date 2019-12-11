Ayushmann Khurrana's Mom Had This Savage Reaction To His Photoshoot Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo (courtesy ayushmannk)

First, wow, Ayushmann Khurrana! The 35-year-old actor Instagrammed a few of his favourite shots from what appears to be a recent photoshoot, all of which came with ROFL captions. Our personal favourite is the one in which Ayushmann talks about his mother's reaction to his look. In the photo, Ayushmann sports a neat look with sleek, gelled, brushed back hair, which prompted this response from his mother: "Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha: "Maa, Mumbai mein thand nahi padti." LOL.

Take a look at Ayushmann's photo here:

Ayushmann wrote about his "night shift" woes in another Instagram post: "Kuch kehne ke liye hai nahi waise. Night shift hai isliye late post kar raha hoon. Meri digital team ka kehna hai ki abhi post karne se traction kam aayegi. Par kya farq padhta hai." Double LOL. BTW, by "night shift", Ayushmann refers to his late night shooting schedule for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bala marks Ayushmann Khurrana's sixth consecutive hit after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl's great box office runs, of which Bala, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girlscored above Rs 100 crore at the box office. Apart from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann also has Gulabo Sitabo in his line-up, in which he co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan.