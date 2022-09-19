Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rakul Preet Singh's Film Gets A Release Date. Details Here

Rakul Preet shared this picture. (courtesy: rakulpreet)

Finally, you can book appointments with Dr Uday Gupta aka Doctor G. He will “attend to you in theatres” from October 14 onwards. No, no, this is not a commercial but the release date announcement for Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G. The movie will open in cinema halls on October 14. Sharing the date with her fans on Instagram, Rakul introduced the character of Doctor Gin a quirky way, “ZindaGihai inki full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaye DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, Doctor G will attend to you in theatres from October 14.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana wants us to “be patient” as “Doctor G appointment opens from” October 14. Actor Maniesh Paul was among the first to leave a comment under the post. He said, “Daaksaab is coming [Doctor is coming].” Actor Karanvir Bohra called it “solid”.

Ayushmann Khurrana had announced the shooting schedule of Doctor G with the first look poster of his character. For the caption, Ayushmann wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting (Doctor G is ready. Now, shooting will begin).

In another update from the sets of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Day 1: Doctor G. This is the third film, I will be shooting during the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I have ever read.”

Doctor Gis a campus comedy-drama, which is bankrolled by production house Junglee Pictures. It marks Ayushmann's first project with Rakul Preet Singh. Doctor G also features Shefali Shah in a crucial role.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anek. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Ayushmann also has Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday in the pipeline.