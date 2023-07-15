Ayushmann Khurrana's Throwback 'School Days' Pic Prompts This Reaction From Wife Tahira

Image Instagrammed by Ayushmann Khurrana. (Courtesy:Ayushmann Khurrana)

Major throwback alert. Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has shared a picture from his school days. Here, Ayushmann – in a black sweatshirt and beige pants — is striking a cool pose for the lens. It is safe to say that the actor's fashion game was on point. Don't know about you, but Ayushmann's wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap agrees with us. She wrote, “The spunk and the shoes.” ICYDK, the two are high school sweethearts. They have been together since 2001. Actress Gul Panag wrote, “First portfolio vibes.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur simply wrote “crush” along with a red heart under the post. Actor Maniesh Paul said, “Precious days.”

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Back to my school days.”

Before this, Tahira Kashyap shared a picture from the college album on Instagram and wrote, “When our eyes and smiles weren't for the camera." In the pic, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira are posing with a group of friends. The actor's expression steals the show.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana got married in 2008. They are proud parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. On Tahira's birthday this year, Ayushmann shared a series of photos and wrote, “Birthday ka matlab hota hai ki manji daal ke highway ke dhaba pe so jao [Birthday means sleeping on a charpai at a roadside highway dhaba].”

On their daughter Varushka's birthday, Tahira Kashyap wrote a heartwarming note. Sharing glimpses from the family album, Tahira said, “You and me- it's a love story. Happy birthday my baby stalker and lover! You make me want to work harder towards writing more stories that can help shift the perspective. You are the reason why at times after giving up I pick my self again to give it another try. You are hope and you are reason. There is no-one like you, you squishy nutcracker, feisty, goofy, baby feminist! I love you and we are meant to be.”

Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Dream Girl 2.