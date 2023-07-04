Tahira Kashyap And Ayushmann Khurrana From When Their 'Smiles Weren't For The Camera'

Instagrammed by Tahira. ((Courtesy: tahirakashyapkhurrana)

Tahira Kashyap's latest Instagram post will make you feel like recollecting your college days as the filmmaker has dug out an adorable picture with husband Ayushmann Khurrana. The picture is a major throwback one and it shows the couple from their young days. The frame features Tahira, Ayushmann with a group of their friends. The talking points of the frame are Tahira and Ayushmann's expressions. In the frame, Ayushmann Khurrana is looking at Tahira, while the latter's eyes are almost closed. Tahira Kashyap's caption also captured the essence of this frame. Tahira captioned the frame, "When our eyes and smiles weren't for the camera." Tahira tagged Ayushmann on the post and dropped a heart emoji with the caption.

Tahira's post drew love and comments from her Instagram family. One caption read, "Beautiful. You look like Rachel from F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 1." Another entry read, "He dotes on you since then." Another user commented, "You both are goals for real."

Take a look at Tahira's post here:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are one of the rock-solid couples of Bollywood. They are proud parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira is a cancer survivor. She has directed short movies like Pinni for the anthology Zindagi in Shorts , Sharmajee Ki Beti. Apart from her work, Tahira treats her fans to famjam posts. She also posts intriguing reel videos that throw light on her ideas about life and creativity. Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero, which received a mixed response at the box office last year. Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.