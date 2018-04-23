Avengers: Infinity War - Nebula Actress Karen Gillan On Working With The Who's Who Of Hollywood Karen Gillan told us that Robert Downey Jr hosts lunch for everyone on the sets

Share EMAIL PRINT Karen Gillan as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War. (Image courtesy: Facebook) New Delhi: Highlights Karen plays the role of Nebula, daughter of Avengers villain Thanos Nebula was abused by Thanos when she was young and seeks revenge Avengers: Infinity War releases on Friday Guardians Of The Galaxy films, and the time has come to seek revenge. In Avengers: Infinity War, Nebula, sister of Guardian Gamora, has a host of superheroes by her side who have vested interests in fighting him. Karen Gillan spoke to NDTV.com in Singapore and expressed her excitement and joy over being a part of a film crowded with the who's who of Hollywood.



Q:Avengers: Infinity War has so many superheroes, what's Nebula doing there and where does she come in?

Karen Gillan: "My character has had a terrible relationship with her father, Thanos. He abused her while she was growing up and in this film, he is the ultimate super villain. She has a clear mission to fight him but so do the others. So all the Avengers have to face him in this epic battle and so does Nebula."



Q: Explain to us what a normal day is like when all you guys are shooting together on an Avengers movie set?

Karen Gillan: "It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props. Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other.

Q: Clearly you guys get to have fun and work at the same time. What's it like for your directors (Anthony & Joseph Russo) when so many actors are on the set?

Karen Gillan: "I don't know how they do this, they are miracle workers. Luckily they are two of them and they work so well together. For actors, it's such a smooth transition from working with one, then the other one and then them together. They are incredible to work with."



Q: And what is a usual set like? Do you guys ever go on real sets or is it mainly inside a green screen studio?

Karen Gillan: "A lot of it is green screen, but there are practical locations also. If you are on a spaceship so they will build a spaceship and then it's going to be in a green screen studio. It's a lot of fun; it's like being in Disney Land sometimes because when you are inside the ship, they are moving it around."



Q: What is the pre-release phase like?

Karen Gillan: "We are all just so excited about people seeing this movie, and I feel incredibly enthusiastic talking about it. So it's excitement and eagerness for it to finally be out in the world."



Q: Marvel wants you to keep the story a secret, and I am sure your family and friends would like to know everything. How do you strike a balance?

Karen Gillan: "Oh! My mother is always trying to trick me into giving her information, it's got to that point."



Q: So what you do then?

Karen Gillan: "I don't talk to her. I shut down immediately!"



Q: If you were to borrow superpowers from some other superhero, whose power would it be and how would you use it in the real world?

Karen Gillan: "That's a very good question! Mantis has fun powers where she can feel what other people are feeling. If we all had a little bit of that, then we could have a better world. Either that or I want to shoot web from my fingers."







Avengers: Infinity War stars a marquee cast of universe saviours from Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and Captain America to Chris Pratt as Star Lord,



Avengers: Infinity War opens this week.



