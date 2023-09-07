Jawan Actor Eijaz Khan's Thank You Note To Atlee: 'My Duas Will Always Include You'

Eijaz Khan with Atlee. (courtesy: eijazkhan)

As Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday, actor Eijaz Khan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, penned a thank you note for director Atlee. Taking to Instagram, Eijaz wrote, "Atlee Sir, thank you for making me a part of your universe. Your words of encouragement, your belief in me to do better, in fact, every moment spent on set has been memorable."

"A very grateful witness to your magic. My duas will always include you Sir. JAWAN IN CINEMAS TODAY . An experience you don't want to miss," he added. Eijaz also dropped a picture of himself with Atlee.

Jawan is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. In the film, SRK plays a double role. Actress Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in Jawan.

The film is expected to deliver the biggest opening day haul in Shah Rukh's career, outperforming his last hit, Pathaan.

