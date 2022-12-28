Athiya And Ahan In A Major Throwback With Dad Suniel Shetty

Athiya Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

On Ahan Shetty's 27th birthday, his father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya wished him with special posts on social media. Suniel Shetty wished Ahan Shetty with these words: "To my little boy yesterday... My friend today...My blessing forever ... Happy, happy birthday... Proud of the man you've become... Love that you are my son #phantom." In the comments section of Suniel Shetty's post, Ahan wrote: "Love you papa." Meanwhile, Athiya shared a couple of throwback pictures. She shared a picture of the birthday boy from his childhood days and wrote: "Happy Ahan day." In a separate Instagram story, she wrote: "Love you. Happy birthday Ahan Shetty."

This is what Athiya Shetty posed:

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Athiya Shetty's Instagram story.

This is what Suniel Shetty posted:

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty made his debut as an actor in Milan Luthria's Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Suniel Shetty is the star of films like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na, to name a few. In the recent years, he starred in Mumbai Saga. He recently made his web debut with the series Dharavi Bank.