Adele Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul At Munich Concert: "I'm Getting Married"

It is time to congratulate Adele. The English singer is engaged to her longtime boyfriend and sports executive Rich Paul. She shared the happy news during a concert in Munich, Germany, on August 9. In a video posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Adele confirmed her engagement after a fan expressed his wish to marry the 16-time Grammy winner. Adele read a sign from the admirer that says, “Will you marry me?” Without naming her beau, the Love in the Dark singer responds, “I can't marry you because I am already getting married, but I appreciate it.” She then shows her left hand, revealing her engagement ring, prompting cheers from the crowd. Take a look:

Adele and Rich Paul first sparked dating rumours in July 2021, when they were photographed together at an NBA Finals game. The couple confirmed their relationship in September of the same year. Adele shared a black-and-white photograph of her partner on Instagram. She just used a red heart emoji as the caption. Take a look:

Months after confirming their relationship, Adele appeared on the television program Adele One Night Only, which aired on CBS in November. During her conversation with host Oprah Winfrey, Adele praised Rich Paul, calling him “hilarious and smart.” She said, “He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does,” as quoted by People.

In an interaction with Elle magazine in 2022, Adele spoke about being smitten by her partner. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she said. When asked about kids, the singer revealed, “I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki. The two got divorced in 2019. They share a son Angelo.