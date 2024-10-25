At <i>Lioness Season 2</i> Premiere, Nicole Kidman Remembers Mother Janelle Ann: "Wish She Was Here"

Nicole Kidman was recently seen at the screening of her upcoming project Lioness season 2. The actress, who was pictured on the red carpet at the Linwood Dunn Theatre in Hollywood, spoke about her mother Janelle Ann Kidman, who died last month. "I wish my mama was here. That'd be the one thing I'd say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here. I'm hanging in there," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Nicole Kidman eexpressed her gratitude to fans and friends for their support after Janelle Ann Kidman's death. In an Instagram post, Nicole wrote, "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week."

She continued, "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other." The actress accompanied her message with family photos.

The news of Janelle Ann Kidman's death broke out when Nicole Kidman won an award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival last Saturday. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and read a statement from the actress. "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."