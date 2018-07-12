At First, Anupam Kher Was 'Confused' About The Accidental Prime Minister But The Script 'Blew His Mind'

Anupam Kher plays the character of Manmohan Singh in the film (Courtesy anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, who is currently shooting for his film The Accidental Prime Minister, said that when he read the script for the first time, "it blew his mind," news agency IANS reported. The actor, who plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film also said that when the role was offered to him, he was initially "confused." "I was amused and confused in the beginning. But then I read the script. It blew my mind. It challenged the actor in me," IANS quoted Anupam Kher as saying. "One doesn't get such script so often. There was no struggle. I am a trained professional actor. I am sincere to my profession," the actor added.



Anupam Kher's upcoming political drama was shot in London and New Delhi and the actor said it was a "brilliant experience" shooting in the locations. The actor had shared a photo with co-actor Akshaye Khanna on Instagram announcing that the Delhi schedule of his film has come to an end. In the post, he also introduced us to Akshaye's character in the film. "The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.





The 63-year-old actor has been sharing continual updates from the sets of his film. Earlier, he had introduced us to Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra who play the characters of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra respectively. "Introducing Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi and Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi," the actor wrote. The actors bear stark resemblances to their real-life characters.



Anupam Kher also introduced us to Divya Seth, who plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the film.



While shooting in London for The Accidental Prime Minister, a video of Anupam Kher dressed as Manmohan singh went crazy viral. The actor later shared the video on his official Instagram handle.



Sanjay Barus's book The Accidental Prime Minister is the inspiration of the feature film, which is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The film is expected to release on December 21, 2018.



