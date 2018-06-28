The Accidental Prime Minister: You Can't Miss Aahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur's Uncanny Resemblance To The Real-Life Characters In This Pic

Highlights
- Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in the film
- Aahana Kumra plays Priyanka Gandhi in The Accidental Prime Minister
- Arjun Mathur plays Rahul Gandhi
The 63-year-old actor earlier introduced actress Divya Seth, who plays Anupam Kher's onscreen wife Gursharan Kaur in The Accidental Prime Minister. The photo shared by Anupam Kher featured both the actors dressed in their characters from the film. "Introducing the very talented Divya Seth Shah. She portrays the character of Mrs. Gursharan Kaur, wife of honourable ex-Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh ji, in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, the actor wrote.
Here's a sneak peek of the character, who will be playing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the film. Take a look at the photo here:
Here's Anupam Kher's look from the film.
Anupam Kher's look from #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister... Political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru... Costars Akshaye Khanna... Vijay Ratnakar Gutte directs... Hansal Mehta is creative producer... Produced by Bohra Bros... Filming commences in London... 21 Dec 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/EkiL47ST12— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
While the team of The Accidental Prime Minister were shooting for their London schedule, a video of Anupam Kher walking just like Manmohan Singh on the sets went crazy viral. "I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it and posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of The Accidental Prime Minister in Skipton, UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself," the actor wrote on his Instagram post.
I was amused that this clip was sent to me by various people. Obviously someone captured it & posted it while I was rehearsing. It is from our shoot of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister in Skipton, UK. So instead of you finding it on various platforms I am happy to share it with you all myself. #AnActorPrepares #PowerOfSocialMedia