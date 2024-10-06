At Diljit Dosanjh's London Concert, Badshah Hints At UK Stadium Tour In 2025

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh's record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour continues to enthrall audiences across the globe. A recent highlight occurred when rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah made a surprise appearance at the singer's sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London over the weekend.

While introducing Badshah to the stage, Diljit Dosanjh said, "This person I am about to introduce is a very good human being, a very good soul. I've known him for 15 years, and he's a big artist and my brother too. So guys, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time, so please welcome Badboy Shah Badshah!"

Reflecting on the experience, Badshah shared, "Sharing the stage with Diljit Dosanjh was an absolute pleasure. It was a very emotional moment. He's my role model and big brother. I've always looked upto him and I'm happy I could do this together. I want to say a lot, but I just want to say that life has come full circle for me. O2 London, 2014, I did my first show. I performed in London in 2014 starting my career, and now I want to announce my London O2 Arena show that will happen in 2025."

On the work front, Badshah's track Soulmate, from his third studio album Ek Tha Raja, recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, both Sidhu Moose Wala and Badshah have achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the only Indian artists to enter the prestigious list of the top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists on Spotify.