At <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Success Bash: Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan's Red Carpet Moment. Sonu Nigam Hugs Bhushan Kumar

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hosted a success bash in Mumbai last night. The lead cast of the film Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan arrived in style. They were all dressed in black. Kartik Aaryan rocked an all-black look while Madhuri Dixit wore a stylish ensemble. Keeping with the vibes, Vidya Balan also wore a printed co-ord suit. Triptii Dimri also chose black for the night. Madhuri Dixit's plus-one at the party was husband Shriram Nene. Kartik Aaryan attended the bash with his parents. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan gave the paparazzi many picture-perfect moments to click. The fabulous trio can be seen doing the signature shot from the film on the red carpet. They also can be seen doing a Korean heart pose, which Rashmika Mandanna is famous for. See the pictures here:

Sonu Nigam, who has sung the male version of the iconic Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also attended the party. Director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar marked their presence as well. In the pictures, Sonu Nigam can be seen sharing a warm hug with Bhushan Kumar. For those who need the background, here's the update.

Four years back, Sonu Nigam shared a vlog and made allegations about the "cruel" machinations of the music industry and targeted Bhushan Kumar, the son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was shot dead in 1997. Sonu Nigam, in his video, had repeatedly requested the alleged "music mafias" to be kind and considerate towards new talent. "It's very difficult for the new kids, very difficult... I speak to every one of them. They are troubled that the producer wants to work with them, the director wants to work, even the music composer wants to work with them but the music company will say: 'This is not our artiste'," Sonu Nigam had said. Back then, Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khossla defended her husband and replied to Sonu Nigam's claims in a series of posts. Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar seemingly buried the hatchet and moved on with the passage of time.

Speaking of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's box office collections, the film minted Rs 208.25 crore after 12 day of its release. The film was released on Diwali in theatres and clashed with Rohit Shetty's magnum opus Singham Again.