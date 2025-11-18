Assistant Director, Crowd Control: What Ranveer Singh Did After The <i>Dhurandhar</i> Cameras Stopped Rolling

As soon as the cameras rolled on Dhurandhar, the film began generating strong buzz, thanks to its powerful star cast, high-stakes storyline, and the long-awaited return of director Aditya Dhar. After delivering the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhar is back with his second directorial nearly seven years later. Expectations are high, especially because Uri was not just a box-office storm but a rare crossover hit that impressed critics and audiences alike.

Adding to the excitement is Ranveer Singh, one of the most distinctive and dynamic performers of his generation. Known for his versatility and intense screen presence, Ranveer is often praised equally by fans and critics. But at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, it wasn't just his on-screen act that grabbed attention. It was his dedication off-camera that became the talking point, thanks to a surprising revelation by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi.

Sharing an anecdote from the shoot, Bedi recalled a moment that perfectly captures Ranveer's energy and commitment. He said he once noticed an assistant on set, wearing a cap and tirelessly managing the crowd while coordinating with the team. The actor assumed it was a particularly hardworking AD. But a few minutes later, he realised the truth.

In his words: "Shooting was going on, but Ranveer's pack-up was done for the day. Everyone else was busy with their tasks. I saw an assistant wearing a cap, working really hard to control the crowd and manage the set. I thought - 'Wow! What a sincere assistant.' But then I found out that it wasn't an assistant, it was Ranveer himself. He stood there for three to four hours managing everything. We all wondered - this is work meant for an assistant, and here a big star like Ranveer is doing it. When a film team has this kind of passion and attitude, where everyone is ready to do any job for the sake of the film, that's when a film turns into something we can truly be proud of. I feel extremely proud to have worked with him."

This surprising show of humility and teamwork has only added to the anticipation surrounding Dhurandhar.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar explores the high-risk world of undercover agents who operate in foreign countries under hidden identities to gather crucial intelligence for India. In the film, Ranveer Singh steps into the role of an operative executing a secret mission inside Pakistan. The story is reportedly inspired by several true events.

Dhurandhar hits theatres on December 5.

